TENNIS: Grantham team are county Mini Red champions

Throughout the winter, Grantham Tennis Club Mini Reds (U8) have been competing in the winter county tournament held at Boston Tennis Club.

The first round of matches was back in October with the final round finishing last weekend.

The league consisted of 10 teams and Grantham A team won eight matches and drew one to become the Lincolnshire county champions.

Across the whole league, the Grantham team played 144 matches and managed to win 129, only losing 15.

The A team players were Elijah Killen-Smith, Sam Finlan, Archie Killen-Smith, Taylor Sang and Henry Robson.

A special mention must go to Elijah who won all 36 of his matches and, not only this, has also triumphed in all of his Nottinghamshire League matches, currently 52/52 on wins, with the Notts County Final to come in March.

Not only did the club achieve this fantastic achievement, but its B team finished third in the league, showing the great strength in depth at Grantham Tennis Club.

The B team players were Thomas Jeffrey, San Harrison, Luke Daybell, Finley Schwartz, Austin Jackson, Felicity Concarr and Zoe Pitcher.

With the U9 and U10 event not finished, Grantham TC currently have teams competing in the semi-finals at the beginning of March, and both of the U9s and U10s are also in the Nottinghamshire Finals next month.

l Grantham TC’s Mixed A team travelled to Ilkeston to play their penultimate match in the Nottingham Winter League.

Playing through sun, wind, rain and at one point sleet, the team won 64-44 and remain unbeaten, with their final match at the end of the month against Farnsfield.

The team consisted of Helen Culleton and Adam Abi Haidar, Libby Duncan and Aaron Jones, and Sarah Patton and Rob Start.

