TENNIS: Grantham team loses closely contested match

Grantham Tennis Club’s mixed fourth team lost again at the weekend in a well-contested match against East Bridgford, 62 games to 46.

The team comprised Colin Walton and Sheena Gordine, Jarek Mechlinski and Sally Bradley, and David Todd and Lorraine Walton.

