TENNIS: New Grantham team play first fixture

Grantham Tennis Club men’s fifth team travelled over to Magdala on Saturday afternoon to take on their opposition in the first fixture of the Notts Winter League.

A newly-formed team, they faced experienced opponents in Magdala and felt that they would do well to keep their heads above water, however they took the game to the hosts and produced some outstanding tennis.

Three pairings, playing 12 games each against the opposite pairings, saw the team come out 59-49 victors. Best result of the day was Matt Brookes and Will Kappen who beat their opponents 10-2. A great start to the Winter League with everyone playing to a very good standard.

If you are interested in playing tennis, Grantham Tennis Club is a thriving, friendly club, with a strong sense of community. The club is located on Gonerby Road in Grantham and has excellent facilities including four indoor courts, a gym, a café and bar, Exhale treatment rooms, and even an art gallery.