Last Saturday, Belton Park Golf Club hosted the annual Colin Elstone Christmas Charity Am-Am, battled out by 128 players in near-Arctic conditions.

The competition has raised money many thousands of pounds for a variety of charities for more than 40 years.

This year was no exception with Motor Neurone Disease Association being newly installed club captain Bruce Macfarlane’s chosen charity.

Pictured, from left are Belton Parkk captain Bruce Macfarlane, John Strickson, Adrian Dobney, David Lewis and Colin Smith. (61273932)

Seasonal conditions welcomed the players, with frost on the ground but sunny and bright, which did not detract from the good quality scores that were returned in the two from four stableford format.

There were nine prizes up for grabs and the top three competition results were as follows: 1 David Lewis, Colin Smith, John Strickson and Adrian Dobney 90 points; 2 Neil Grey, John Henson, Gary Tupper and John Taylor 87; 3 Jason Hose, Derek MacKey, Robbie Williams and David Ramsay 86 points; nearest the pin, 4th – Mike Collins, 17th – Ken Kane.

The was Belton Park club captain Bruce Macfarlane’s first official engagement after recently being installed at the club' annual meeting in November and he thanked all the members' generosity in helping to raise nearly £1,900 for his chosen charity.

Bruce also thanked all involved especially event organiser John Kirkup, and his team, who has been at the helm for the last nine years.