Following his dramatic second place finish at the British GT Championship’s Silverstone 500, Fulbeck GT racer Shaun Balfe is looking forward to this weekend’s British GT double header at Donington Park.

“It’s my most local circuit and although I haven’t managed to test again there prior to the event, I drove the car there on the media day,” he said.

It is also a local circuit for his team-mate in the Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3, as young Scot Sandy Mitchell now lives in Nottinghamshire.

Shaun Balfe's Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan.

“I’m hoping for a dry race weekend, as we haven’t had much dry running with the car. The media day was dry then wet, Oulton was wet for the first round and Silverstone practice was too,” he added.

Balfe was going to be happy with a top six finish at Silverstone, but pitstop strategy saw them leap from 14th to the race lead at the final stop of the race.

“Silverstone was such a messy weekend though with the weather. It was still damp even in the race morning warm-up and just lacked any consistency.

“I’m struggling with back-to-back conditions to build and move forward with the car. But I have to accept what it is and get on with it. It’s like driving with one hand behind your back though.”

“We are both local drivers now and we know the run-up to the races hasn’t been perfect, despite lots of effort going in. We are in it for the long game and hope for a strong second half to the season,” he explained.

With the support of friends, family and everyone at T. Balfe Construction, what is Shaun’s target for Donington?

“I will be happy with the top five, but I want to leave there having improved our Championship position,” he concluded.

Saturday afternoon’s qualifying is 10 minutes for each driver, followed by a 15-minute warm-up on Sunday morning. The two hour race starts at 1pm.