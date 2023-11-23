Grantham Running Club race in the George Munday 10K
Two Grantham Running Club members travelled to just outside Wisbech in Cambridgeshire to take part in the George Munday 10K.
The race was named after a Group Captain who served during the Second World War and was awarded the distinguished Flying Cross.
Organised by Three Counties Running Club, the race was a fast course along flat rural, country roads.
With all the runners assembled on the start line, a two-minute silence was held with a wreath laying.
Paul Jepson managed a time of 51:36 while carrying a slight chest infection, only three seconds slower than last year's Poppy run and preliminary results show him as third in his age category.
Richard Urquhart recorded a credible finishing time of 55:20.
The race was won by Daniel Smith from Royston Runners in 35:34 while Bethan Eversion was the first female with a time of 38:07.
Both Richard and Paul have long connections as serving members of the Armed Forces and commented that it was a well organised and enjoyable race.
A cast of a poppy medal was presented afterwards to all competitors.