Two Grantham Running Club members travelled to just outside Wisbech in Cambridgeshire to take part in the George Munday 10K.

The race was named after a Group Captain who served during the Second World War and was awarded the distinguished Flying Cross.

Organised by Three Counties Running Club, the race was a fast course along flat rural, country roads.

Paul Jepson and Richard Urquhart.

With all the runners assembled on the start line, a two-minute silence was held with a wreath laying.

Paul Jepson managed a time of 51:36 while carrying a slight chest infection, only three seconds slower than last year's Poppy run and preliminary results show him as third in his age category.

Richard Urquhart recorded a credible finishing time of 55:20.

Paul Jepson

The race was won by Daniel Smith from Royston Runners in 35:34 while Bethan Eversion was the first female with a time of 38:07.

Both Richard and Paul have long connections as serving members of the Armed Forces and commented that it was a well organised and enjoyable race.

A cast of a poppy medal was presented afterwards to all competitors.