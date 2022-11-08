United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 2

Hucknall Town 3

(42512150)

Harrowby United entertained big spending Hucknall Town at the JRL Stadium in front of a good crowd of 150.

Kemal Yeniberitz was a late withdrawal so Billy Stubbs made his first start and skippered the Arrows in his long awaited return.

Harrowby started the game well and really could have been a couple in front, but the ball would not fall kindly in the Hucknall penalty area.

With Hucknall going all out for promotion this season, one could see why they were lying in third place and were very dangerous from their direct play to their big centre forwards – one of whom was ex-Gingerbread Craig Westcarr.

The visitors took the lead just when they were beginning to get on top when Kieran White cashed in from having too much space in the box.

Harrowby to their credit went toe-to-toe with Hucknall all afternoon and deservedly equalised when Elliot King headed home from a fine Harry Ollivant cross.

Ollivant was starting to cause Hucknall problems with his pace and direct running.

Both teams had chances to take the lead but none were converted. Harrowby's Jack Gurney went in the book for a late challenge.

Hucknall come out the stronger after the break and took the lead with a Knight header at the back post.

Stubbs was replaced by Ewan Armstrong. Harrowby again were on the front foot and looked the more likely to score. Gurney hit the post as he was starting to have an influence on the game.

The sucker punch came when a disputed penalty given to Hucknall was well put away by Westcarr to give them a 3-1 lead.

Gurney was then given his second yellow for a tackle and Harrowby were down to 10 men.

They still pushed their visitors back and King bagged his second to set up a tense finish.

But for all their endeavour, Harrowby could not quite get what would have been a deserved equaliser.

It was a spirited performance from the Arrows who belied their league position to give Hucknall a real tough fight. Harrowby United are away on Saturday when they travel to Rainworth Miners Welfare.