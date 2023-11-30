Grantham Water Polo Club have landed a major national accolade.

They have been named national water polo club of the year following an awards ceremony in Birmingham.

Their nomination said that the club was increasing the opportunities for players to continue into the senior game with their recent joining of a women's league bringing new members to the club.

Dave Lord is pictured with Fina Martinez receiving the national title.

It also continues to provide opportunities for young players to develop their coaching skills with qualifications.

The club also works with three local schools so they can participate in English Schools Swimming Association competitions and provides them with coaching for the teams throughout tournaments.

It caps a successful year for the club and its members who were also nominated for East Midlands regional Swim England awards.

They won water polo club of the year while Dave Lord took the coaching award with Gareth Chen-Rees being nominated for a volunteer accolade at the regional event.