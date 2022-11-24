For the first time in three years, Cliffedale Chandlers Table Tennis Club held a national competition in which 200 young competitors from across the country attended, including several who are future England prospects.

Normally held every November, the competition had become a victim of the pandemic – until last weekend.

The Four Star competition was a huge success with 28 winners and runners-up trophies handed out over the two days, with some exceptional table tennis being played in the process.

Several tournament matches being played out at The Meres leisure centre last weekend. (60829943)

The highlight was the Cadet Boys Band One final in which Shahuraj Nimse, from Middlesex, fought back from being two nil down in his last 16, quarter- and semi-final matches to win them all 3-2 and book his place in the final. But it was to prove one match too many and he lost 3-0 to Will Hopkins, from Wales, despite putting up a valiant display.

Of course, a competition of this size needed a small team of umpires, one of which was the club's own Tom Konarski who, during the summer, officiated at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, being one of the youngest to do so at 18 years of age.

Tom Konarski umpiring at the Commonwealth Games.

Tom umpired various group matches throughout the games and had the honour of umpiring the Para Class Three-Five bronze medal match.

Tom has been with the club for six years and took the opportunity to take a route into umpiring, along with several other members, when the club held an officiating course three years ago.

After he qualified, Tom went on to umpire at other competitions across the country and got the call for the Commonwealths earlier in the year.

Immediately after the Games, Tom went the short distance to Coventry to officiate at the International Children’s Games; next stop for the young umpire will hopefully be the Olympics in Paris, 2024.

Cliffedale Chandlers hold three sessions a week at The Meres leisure centre – Tuesday 7.15 to 9pm, Friday 7 to 9pm and Saturday 11.15am to 1.15pm.