The latest fixture in the Bottesford and District Angling Association match calendar was held at Foston, spread over Ash and Chestnut Lakes on the Willows Fishery complex.

With bright sunshine and temperatures soaring, many of the resident carp could be seen lazily cruising on the surface, making the fishing tricky for most competitors.

But the good thing about this heavily tree-covered venue is most swims offer some shade.

It was noticeable the bigger fish were staying close to cover as well, hugging the numerous overgrown islands on both waters. All the top catches came from Ash, which is a bit deeper than Chestnut.

John Brockway put a great net of carp and big skimmer bream together for a winning 66lb haul. Not far away, Paul Kimberley claimed the runner’s up spot with 55lb 8oz; another mixed catch of carp and bream. Both anglers used pole tactics. Third place went to Lol Clever with 46lb, followed closely by Chris Toon with 45lb 8oz.

The match lakes can only be used for booked competitions, but the first three waters as you enter the fishery are available for day ticket fishing. These are called Poplar, Willow and Sycamore. It costs £6 for a full ticket, or £5 concessionary.

Poplar is currently producing plenty of decent sized carp down the margins and good nets of small fish in the open water, to pole or waggler tactics. Willow Lake, next door, has been throwing up some good nets of bream, along with the usual carp.

Best swims have been on the spit that juts out between two big islands. Sycamore is currently being dominated by carp, although its noted crucians are starting to show, along with odd tench. Best chances of a good day’s carp fishing on this long rectangular shaped water are in the pegs, with heavy overhanging tree cover at either end.

Only 3lb was needed to win the Bottesford Friday evening sweepstake on Grantham Canal. The Half Mile stretch is now largely unfishable due to a thick carpet of surface weed, so matches have been moved up to Two Bridges. It’s mainly rudd showing there, along with the odd small tench.

