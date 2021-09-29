While travelling through Portugal, Grantham Running Club's Nev Chamberlain ran the Porto Half Marathon.

Held on the historic Riverside, the course offered runners a mainly flat route which included two crossings of the iconic Ponte Luiz I bridge.

Starting close to where the Douro River meets the sea, almost 2,500 runners set off at 8am in a relatively cool temperature.

Nev Chamberlain (51723145)

Mindful of trying to keep some sort of social distance, Nev started way back down the field, although his lack of running any distance over the past few months meant that he was also concerned about getting drawn into setting off at an unrealistic pace.

The first two miles were run at a very conservative rate and then he settled down and the remainder of the miles were all ticked off at a comfortable place.

The only worry came at around eight miles when his legs suddenly felt like jelly for a minute or so. As he had no energy gels with him, he thought it would be game over before long.

However, managing to keep thinking positive, he got to the finish and in fact the 12th mile was his second fastest of the race.

Crossing the line in a gun time of 2hr 6min 52sec, Nev was slightly disappointed but this was because of starting near the back of the field. His chip time of 2.01:32 was more where he had hoped to be.

His finishing position of 1,933 out of a field of 2,461 reflected the quality of the entry, as did his 87th place from 123 in his M60 class.