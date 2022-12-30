Grantham Town manager Matt Chatfield was full of praise for Boxing Day’s hero Brad Munns ahead of Monday's game against Worksop Town.

Chatfield sent Munns on as an 80th minute substitute and he scored the Gingerbreads’ second of two injury time goals to give his side a deserved share of the points against Lincoln United on Boxing Day.

Chatfield said: “It’s for us to make sure the subs are ready. We can’t just stand there and watch it, we have to try and affect it when we can do.

Brad Munns (61550428)

“I’m so glad we managed to help the team by doing that. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t.

“But it worked, especially with young Brad at the end. I’m delighted for him.”

Chatfield would agree with anyone that watched the game against Lincoln United that it was the epitome of the much clichéd ‘game of two halves’.

He said: “The first 45 minutes was unacceptable, to be able to concede them goals that we have, how easy we were to concede against.

“But saying that, we still should have scored two or three in the first half, we had some really good chances.

“But we were poor in the first 45 minutes. No matter how we try to paper over the cracks, it wasn’t good enough. The second 45 minutes, we were completely dominant, for 45 minutes, with the ball.

“However, we didn’t really have too many good chances to say we were dominant. However, we did have most of the ball. I don’t think they [Lincoln] have had a shot in the second 45 minutes.

“One thing you can’t do is write us off, especially at this time, the lads will fight for anything they can do.”

And if Chatfield and his boys wanted a tougher challenge to test themselves, it might not come any harder this season than Grantham’s fixture at runaway league leaders Worksop Town on Monday.

The Tigers lost their first game of the season at Stockton Town and conceded a draw at Bridlington Town two weeks later; other than that, Worksop have won every single league game of the season thus far.

In the reverse fixture, the Gingerbreads narrowly lost 1-0 at the end of November.

Chatfield said: “We’ve got to look at it, especially with Worksop coming up. How we’re so easy to be beat in set-pieces is a worry; we have to address that. And we will do, ready for Worksop, because we know how they play.”