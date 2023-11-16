Ropsley Colts Under 9s' new away kit had its debut on Sunday morning in a match against Colsterworth Reds.

The boys have really come together and had a fantastic season so far. Alongside their coach, they have worked so hard and it's definitely starting to show.

The away kit has been kindly sponsored by The Garden Yard while the team have had other new sponsors this year too.

Ropsley Under 9s in their new away kit.

SHD Composites sponsor the home kits while Belvoir Farm and Finch's Arms sponsor the training tops and the boys are very grateful for the support of their backers.