Grantham Town Football Club have announced the appointment of Joe Kearney as the manager of their Academy Development side who will be playing in Division One of the United Counties League next season.

Kearney works as a teacher and joins the Gingerbreads from AFC Mansfield where he was first team assistant manager last season. He has previously spent time working internationally as a head of PE in Dubai.

Kearney has a wealth of experience, having worked in professional academies including Derby County, Notts County and Chesterfield. He has previously successfully player/managed Step Seven senior sides.

Joe Kearney (57248109)

On his appointment, Kearney said: "I'm excited to get going. I know how successful the side have been and I want to build on that. The UCL is a big step up but it's a challenge we all cannot wait to take on."