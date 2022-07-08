Grantham Town this week named two more new signings – and arguably the two biggest yet.

With new players added to the Gingerbreads defence last week, supporters took to social media asking if there would be anyone new up front to join Ricky Miller and Lee Shaw.

Town were not long in responding by announcing the signing of forward Nathan Tyson – which caused a further fervent flurry of activity on the social channels.

Nathan Tyson (57760259)

Although now aged 40, left-footed Tyson, released by Chesterfield at the end of last season, is still renowned for his pace.

His wealth of experience includes two years at Wycombe Wanderers, where on average he scored a goal every two games, before he was signed in 2006 for £675,000 by Nottingham Forest where he spent five and a half seasons.

Other clubs he played for included Derby County, Notts County and Kilmarnock in a career of more than 500 Football League appearances.

Grantham Town manager Matt Chatfield said: “At the end of last season I identified areas that we needed to strengthen. We need some more competition in the forward lines now Ali [Aydemir] has left us,

“And we saw that the opportunity to talk to Nathan was there. We brought him down, had a chat with him. He still has as much fire and desire to keep playing football as what he had when he was in his 20s.

“So it was a real boost for us to know that we had a chance of signing him. We’re very privileged to be able to sign players of Nathan’s calibre to us.”

The Gingerbreads’ other big signing this week was 32-year-old Irish defender Damien McCrory who has signed from Nuneaton Borough.

Damien McClory (57809571)

McCrory went professional with Plymouth Argyle in 2008 and spent time with Port Vale, Grimsby Town and Dagenham and Redbridge, before seven years with Burton Albion.

Chatfield was equally happy with the signing of McCrory.

He said: “With Damien McCrory it was exactly the same. We got a message that he was available for loan from Nuneaton. And then it worked out that there was a possibility of getting him on a transfer.

“The experience now that we’ve got in the side hopefully should give us that edge now. We want to be fighting at the top end of the table now. We’re not here just to make the numbers up in Step Four.

“We need to be getting out of this league and we believe that players of this calibre should help us.

“We’re here for the long haul. We want to be in a position where we’re not just looking for the next year, we’re looking for the next three to five years.

“We want players that are going to be here to not only help us get promoted but to be able to sustain a good level of football at Step Three.

“And that’s our next aim but we have to look at the short term, which is getting out of Step Four.

“What usually happens is when you get out of a league or you do well in a league, teams usually get rid of half to three quarters of those players to get new ones. We’ve done it the other way round and we’ve got players ready to play at Step Three and above already with us.”

Grantham Town’s pre-season campaign commences tomorrow (Saturday) when they host Blackstones in the South Kesteven Charity Cup.

Chatfield said: “It’s our first game. It’s come a little bit too quick for us but the whole group’s integrated really well and we just can’t wait to see us on a pitch again in the Grantham colours.”

Kick-off is 3pm and admission is donations to charity on the gate.