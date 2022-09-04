New management have taken over the rush and lily-fringed lake at Fulbeck Waters, which used to be part of a caravan and camping site, but now it is purely dedicated to day ticket angling.

A pump and fountain have been installed to keep the water well oxygenated, with a dozen or so pegs well-spaced apart on this one acre plus pool.

The first thing to note is the old website rules are no longer applicable. New regulations are clearly on display as you enter the signposted entrance off Brant Road, which is a mile to the west of Fulbeck.

A pristine Fulbeck roach, one of many Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster caught on a recent visit. (58948503)

It is a pleasant place with grassy, well-manicured banks and small copses of evergreen trees dotted around. It is possible to drive your car to all swims, and a toilet is on site.

It soon became apparent when Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster fished this venue for the first time that it is absolutely heaving with small rudd. It was impossible to get through them using baits like maggots, casters or worms.

This led to trying the good old hemp and tare combination, which previously was not allowed.

Feeding small amounts of these cooked seed baits regularly with a catapult and fishing a bigger tare on the hook with waggler tackle, Dave was soon connecting with good quality, pristine roach. Generally, these fish were averaging 6 to 8oz, but occasionally 10oz to 12oz bigger samples moved in, with a few even bigger ones again close to the one pound mark.

It was hectic fishing, considering not many places are capable of producing big catches of red fins like this during the heat of summer.

This shallow lake also holds carp to 25lb but is not known as a “runs” water, being too confined, plus only two rods maximum are allowed. Dave did not need to go that far, staying completely occupied with just the one float rod.

He reckons even bigger catches might be possible with pole or whip tackle, thinking this would be an ideal place for the more experienced to teach younger anglers how to fish, who must be accompanied by an adult if under 12 years old.

Tench to 2.5lb and perch to more than 2lb are also possible from this prolific venue where day tickets costing £6 are available on the bank (£10 for two rods).

No keep nets are allowed and unhooking matts are compulsory when targeting bigger fish on this superb, well run fishery.