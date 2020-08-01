NHS doctors destress from coronavirus pressures at Grantham golf club
Published: 14:00, 01 August 2020
Article by Chris Harby
Stoke Rochford Golf Club has become a crucial sanctuary from the stress and pressures of the coronavirus pandemic for two NHS doctors.
Since golf clubs reopened in May, Ashraf Ibrahim and David Bailey, who work as consultant histopathologists at Peterborough City Hospital, have come to depend on golf to escape and recharge.
