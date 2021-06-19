On Double Trophy Day, at Sudbrook Moor, consistent 60-year-old Nigel Corby kept up the momentum to retain the title of Senior Gross Champion, for the fourth consecutive year.

That is, every year since he joined in the Thursday morning competitions, a decisive moment to add some weekday golf to his full time work life running his family business.

When competitive and enthusiastic Nigel puts his mind to the challenge, it is apparent that he is able to record success after success.

This season Nigel is currently playing with a Handicap Index of 9, and is the only member of Sudbrook Moor who represents the club in both the Senior and the Scratch “A” Team.

During the past week, the Senior Team travelled to Kirton Holme, Boston, and, under the excellent leadership of Captain Steve Squires, enjoyed a superb and sunny day out, meeting old friends in a Friendly Fourball Betterball Matchplay format, and returning home with a pleasurable 4–2 victory.

Team pairings were: Captain Steve Squires with Dick Marshall; Nigel Corby with Pete Armstrong; Andy Milner with Gerry Dunphy; Tim Newbery with Colin Heighton; Mike Carlton with Ian Mason; Mick Massingham with Simon Gray.