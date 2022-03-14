An already depleted Harrowby United side defied a double dismissal to return with a hard-earned point from Saturday's trip to Lutterworth Athletic.

The Arrows had made the journey with just 12 fit players for the United Counties League Division One clash.

And they were pleased to return home with a point after playing the final 30 minutes with nine men following the sendings off of Kemal Yeniberitz and Matt Wilson.

Sam Thorpe (55443588)

On a bobbly pitch against a Lutterworth team who belied their league position, Harrowby started well and Sam Thorpe had a good chance but lacked composure.

Lutterworth worked their way back into the game and both wide players looked dangerous .

However, it was Harrowby who took the lead when Jack Gurney fed Tom Rigby and he put in a superb cross for Thorpe to head home his first goal in his return from a long injury.

The game then took a turn for the worst as an altercation between Yeniberitz and the Lutterworth captain ended with both being shown a red card.

The hosts adapted better to going down to 10 men and a free header for Dan Cole from a corner made the score 1-1 at half-time.

Harrowby came out well for the second half and pushed on without really creating clear-cut chances.

Caleb Pipes-Goulsbra (55443590)

Their day was then made even harder though when the influential Wilson was sent off for a second yellow card.

It was backs to the wall now for Harrowby with nine men as Lutterworth started dominating possession and amazingly missed two open goals.

New signing Caleb Pipes-Goulsbra then marked his debut in style as the former Blackstones and Pinchbeck goalkeeper produced two amazing point blank saves to help secure the point.