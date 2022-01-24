Northern Premier League Premier Division

Scarborough 2

Grantham Town 0

Two quick goals midway through the first half condemned the Gingerbreads to another defeat on the road on Saturday, to leave them still six points adrift at the foot of the Northern Premier League Premier Division table.

Gingerbreads manager Dennis Greene was philosophical about the result. He said: “The first goal came from what should have been our throw-in.

"That deflated us, and they got a second quickly which often happens.

"That was probably game over, but the boys kept at it in the second half. "

In the main we defended well and took the game to them in the first 25 minutes.”

The Gingerbreads forced the first corner of the game after two minutes. Lee shaw’s cross was met by Tom Unwin but his header was deflected wide for a flag kick.

Shaw was involved again a few minutes later, working with James Williamson and Jonathan Wafula to set up a shooting chance for Wafula, only to see Wafula’s shot loop over the crossbar.

Grantham looked in good form in midfield and debutant Juan Xavier was next to get involved, again working with Wafula to set up a chance for Elliott Durrell. As with earlier efforts, however, Durrell’s shot rose over the top of the target.

The first half turned scrappy as the home side got more into the game. Brad Plant, Ryan Watson and Luca Colville worked a move together after 13 minutes that ended with a deep cross being hit wide of the net from a narrow angle. Jake Day bobbled a shot wide after 18 minutes from a corner and then was set up by Colville, only for his effort to be deflected for another flag kick.

The defining moments of the game came midway through the first half. After 26 minutes, a long throw from Ashley Jackson was flicked on at the near post by Day. His header looped over everyone and into the net at the far post.

Three minutes later, Grantham were two goals down. Grantham had shown they had problems with deep crosses as Day headed at Jim Pollard when Plant delivered a deep ball from a short corner.

Williamson lost the ball in midfield on 29 minutes and was out of position as Scarborough raided down the Grantham right. A cross to the far post was met by Plant unmarked and he made no mistake, heading home to double Scarborough’s lead.

Grantham restored some confidence to their play and created a clear chance for Shane Clarke just before half time. From the sort of distance where he has scored twice recently, Clarke could not repeat the trick this time, firing over the top of the Scarborough goal.

There were few chances in the second half, but most of them falling to the home side as Grantham struggled to keep possession and build attacking moves. All too often the ball ended up being hit towards the Gingerbreads front line but usually found a red shirt.

Scarborough used possession better and could have extended their lead, while the Gingerbreads did not trouble Ryan Whitely in the home goal.

Lewis Maloney and Plant had shots for the home side early in the second period, but only found Pollard well positioned.

The Grantham goalkeeper fielded a long shot from Maloney after 58 minutes when Ali Aydemir gave the ball away in the centre of the park.

The home side played the ball around comfortably midway through the half before delivering a cross for Day. Unwin did well to get across the Scarborough striker and clear the danger.

The Gingerbreads' best chance to get back into the game came shortly after. Ricky Miller found himself with enough space 20 yards out to curl a shot towards the top corner of the net, but Whitley gathered the ball comfortably.

The home side stretched the Gingerbreads in the last quarter of the game but could not add to their lead. With 18 minutes to go, they broke quickly and James Cadman squared the ball for Kieran Glynn. The Scarborough striker dragged his shot wide of the goal from 20 yards out.

Cadman went close again in the last 10 minutes of the game. A long clearance from Whitley reached him and Cadman hit a first time volley that flew over the top of the Grantham goal.

Day also could have added to the lead in the 90th minute. He kept the ball despite three attempts to take it off him on the edge of the Grantham penalty area. He did get a shot off, but again Pollard was in the right place to save his effort.