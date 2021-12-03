Cliffedale Chandlers Table Tennis Club have finally hit the competition trail after 20 months of disruption to their training and tournament schedule caused by the pandemic.

Sessions started back up in a limited capacity a few months ago, with them now being in held in the main hall at The Meres leisure centre, but the easing of restrictions has allowed the club to gain some sense of normality and has seen numbers attending their Tuesday, Friday and Saturday sessions increase recently.

The easing of restrictions has allowed Table Tennis England to restart competitions and tournaments, such as the National Cadet League and National Junior League, so Cliffedale wasted no time in entering one team into each of these.

Cliffedale Chandlers players were back in competition at Nottingham. (53442627)

They normally have three or four teams in each competition but took the decision to limit it to just the two teams to reduce the amount of people going to the venue in Nottingham and to make coaching easier.

Both sets of players performed well against teams from St Neots, Peterborough, Wellingborough, Leicester and Nottingham.

The club's National Cadet League team (under-15s), made up of Ben Ward, Phoenix Mason, Jothen Parker and Joseph Hazzledine, ended the day in seventh position after two 3-3 draws (Nottingham and Archway Peterborough B) and two losses (6-0 Archway Peterborough A and 5-1 West Bridgford).

The National Junior League team (under-19s) of Akvile Erol, Flynn Connolly, Jai Mistry Moulton and James Hobbs fared better, finishing in third place at the end of day one by winning two (5-1 West Bridgford A and B), drawing one (3-3 Knighton Park) and losing one (5-1 to St Neots).

Both teams get a chance to improve their league positions in early December on day two of the competition.

l If you fancy having ago at table tennis, Cliffedale Chandlers hold three sessions a week at The Meres leisure centre on Tuesday and Friday evenings and Saturday Mornings, all ages and abilities welcome. You can find out more information on the club's Facebook page @CliffedaleChandlersTTC.