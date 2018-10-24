GTFC (4995495)

Northern Premier League

Matlock Town 7

Grantham Town 0

Grantham Town's new manager Richard Thomas suffered the most inauspicious of starts to his career with the Gingerbreads, and things can surely only get better.

The Gingerbreads actually had the best chance to go in front on 28 minutes, but Ryan Oliver put his effort wide when one-on-one with Gladiators keeper Ross Durrant.

The home side went ahead three minutes later when Craig Westcarr fired over Grantham keeper Theo Richardson.

Westcarr headed in his second shortly before half time.

Luke Hinsley made it three with a header just minutes into the second half.

The visitors went 4-0 down on 70 minutes with Westcarr completing his hat trick. Hinsley added his second two minutes later.

Richardson saved Jordan Chappell's penalty kick but was unable to prevent Hinsley scoring his hat trick in the 79th minute.

Billy Whitehead completed the rout for the Gladiators, heading in on 86 minutes to complete Grantham's misery for the night.