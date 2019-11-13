Sudbrook Moor’s Tony Rose is no stranger to success and his most recent achievement has put him top of the tree in the seniors’ matchplay championship.

Navigating his way through four rigorous rounds of the singles knockout, Tony is an inspiration to all.

The senior section recognises yet another stellar performance by 83-year-old Tony, who is adding this first-time title to a very long list of other trophy wins.

Champion Tony Rose (right) receives the Ron Boxell Senior Matchplay Trophy from senior captain Mick Massingham. (21531009)

Ever improving, Tony is not one to celebrate this victory, as he would say: “There is so much more to achieve.”

Senior captain Mick Massingham, on making the presentation, was delighted to acknowledge Tony’s true grit and cool head, evidenced in this end of summer success.

Persistence, love of a personal challenge, all bound up in Tony’s regular and devoted practice on the range and putting greens, bring home the treasured trophy that was gifted to the section by past captain Ron Boxell, who himself remains an active 90-year-old.

On the way to victory, through the rounds, Tony met Bob Watson, Steve Squires, Tony Davies and eventually, in the final, Pete Martin, and his momentum brought him to the fore.