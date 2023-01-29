The National Cyclo-Cross Championships took place at the Westmorland Showground in Cumbria last weekend.

The recent rain meant that many sections of the course were unrideable and a lot of it might have been better described as a very tough cross-country race – with a bike to carry/push.

First of the local riders for Witham Wheelers was Isla Kolbert on the Saturday afternoon in the U14 Girls' race.

Amy Kolbert tackles the mud in a closely packed field at the National Cyclo-Cross Championships Junior Women's race. Photo: Apex Images. (61997570)

The outbreaks of hail during her race did not improve the conditions but she managed a sprint to the line and was very pleased to finish in 20th place.

Isla Kolbert up to her axles in a water crossing at the National Cyclo-Cross Championships U14 Girls' race. Photo: Apex Images. (61997591)

Sunday was much brighter for Witham Wheeler Amy Kolbert's race in the Junior Women's category but, after a strong start, she unfortunately ended up with her pedal stuck in someone else's wheel. A minute or so was lost untangling the two bikes, but she fought back to finish in 29th place.

Another local rider, Joshua Hemmings, riding for Verulam, finished 51st in the Junior Men's race.