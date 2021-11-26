In the quest for consistent winter fishing, anglers from far and wide flock to the old course of the River Nene, which meanders through the small fenland village of Benwick, not far from Peterborough, writes Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster.

This place always guarantees to provide plenty of bites, even in the foulest of conditions.

The tiny waterway is well sheltered by high banks, trees, bridges, moored boats and houses.

The old River Nene at Benwick. (53218892)

Apart from giving anglers some respite when it gets chilly, huge shoals of fish migrate into the narrow waterway from the exposed and often featureless surrounding farmland areas, most probably to escape from predators.

Lots of methods work on this gently flowing little river and most sessions turn into a fish race.

Favourite attacks are often centred on baits like punched bread, squatts, pinkies, hemp, worm, big maggots or casters. Any of these can be used with pole or whip tackle, even the waggler is some cases.

It’s a bit like playing chess, picking the right bait and way to present it. Also having several different feed lines, to try and maximise the potential from the water in front of you.

The width of this river averages 14 to 16 metres, with most areas being four to five feet deep. Underwater weed can be a problem, with some pegs requiring raking. Even then you need to plumb around carefully to find reasonable clear spots.

Small pike can be an issue too, reinforcing the need for having reserve feed lines to rotate around, also quickly deciding what size fish will be best to target.

On a recent trip, Dave Coster and his mate Chris Toon, from Grantham, enjoyed great sport. Chris caught a double figure net of quality roach, fishing hemp seed with pole tackle from a swim opposite the graveyard.

Dave, meanwhile, switched between the pole and waggler for a mixed catch of roach and perch, fishing a bit further away from the built-up area. Pike were a lot more active where he chose to fish; the predators even stole a few fish he hooked.

+ You can see more of Dave’s fishing adventures on fishingmagic.com