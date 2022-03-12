Journal angling correspondent Dave Coster took the 30-minute journey from Grantham up to the Fossdyke recently and discovered it is not all doom and gloom there.

As often happens in winter, the huge fish population in this 11-mile stretch of the oldest canal in the country, has shoaled up tightly in the cold weather.

They might not have been showing consistently on the popular Roadside and Pikehouse competition stretches, but were heavily stacked up close by in a built-up area.

Local angler Steve Guise with a big Fossdyke perch. (55293176)

The water also had extra colour from recent rain, which helps to encourage fish into feeding when it is cold.

Dave’s mate, local angler Steve Guise, caught fish all day, including the magnificent big perch in the accompanying photograph.

Dave bagged up too, catching many more quality perch and later landed bream to 4lb as that species moved in.

Best method was the pole, fishing maggots, casters or worms down the margins for the perch, or further out for bream and roach.

Because it is joined to three rivers, the Fossdyke closes March 14 and does not reopen to angling again until June 16.

All Lincoln and District AA waters are available to everyone and they have plenty of stillwaters that remain open year-round. Check out their website for venue and membership details, which are very reasonable.

+ The second Lincoln and District Angling Association winter league, sponsored by Johnson and Smith, turned out even harder than the first, with quite a few competitors suffering dry nets throughout the series.

Lincoln’s Johnson and Smith Winter League top scorers. (55293173)

The final two matches were moved to the Common Stretch nearer the city centre, due to the normally used part of the waterway near Saxilby being so difficult, but even then only two anglers managed to weigh in.

A solitary perch of 1lb 2oz was enough to win for Graham Grammar, and John Barningham came second with a 14oz roach. In-form Barningham (pictured second from left with the winner’s shield) won the individual title with that fish.

+ You can see more of Dave Coster’s fishing adventures at fishingmagic.com