Event rider Laura Collett, who was part of the gold medal-winning British team at the Tokyo Olympics, is to feature in an upcoming winter training event at Arena UK, based in Allington Lane, Grantham, on November 27 and 28.

Hosted by the World of the Horse, the event will see Laura host a different masterclass on each of the two days.

Audience members will be able to gain insight into Laura’s training methods and see some of her superstar horses in action, as well as having the chance to browse the tradestands in the shopping area.

Olympic gold medallist Laura Collett. Credit: JK Riding Photography (52304495)

The shopping village opens at 11.00am on November 27, with Laura’s demo on ‘Training the horse’ taking place at 7.00pm.

On the Sunday, the shopping village opens at 9.00am and Laura’s ‘Training the rider’ demonstration will be at 11.00am. Spectators are welcome to attend either day of the event, with a discount for those buying tickets for both days.

Tickets start from £33, with car parking and access to the shopping village included. There is also free entry to the shopping village for non-ticket holders.

Laura, 32, started her equestrian career in the show ring, winning at the Royal International Horse Show, before making a switch to eventing.

She won a number of gold medals at junior and young rider level, made her five-star debut at Burghley in 2010, and has represented Great Britain at senior level on many occasions.

After a bad riding fall in 2013, Laura has made a remarkable comeback to the top of her sport. She won her first five-star title at Pau in 2020, and finished ninth individually at the Tokyo Olympics in addition to her team gold medal, riding the brilliant London 52.

Laura said: “This has been an unforgettable year for me, and now as we head into winter attentions turn to training and regrouping for next season.

"I am looking forward to taking part in this two-day demonstration at Arena UK, where I will be sharing some of the advice I have learned along the way, and discussing the highs and lows of top level sport.”

Jamie Hawksfield from World of the Horse said: “We are delighted to be working with Laura and expect demand to be high for tickets for this event.

"Laura is regarded as a brilliant trainer and producer of horses, and we are looking forward to hearing her training insights.

"Not only that but some of the country’s leading brands will also feature in the shopping village, making this event a perfect autumnal day out for any equestrian fan.”

To buy tickets head to https://www.horseandrideruk.com/shop/winter-event-with-laura-collett-and shopping-village/