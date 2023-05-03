Now in its 11th year, Archery GB’s Start Archery Week is back this month, offering adults and children of all ages the opportunity to give the inclusive sport a go.

Clubs across the country will be hosting free and low-cost sessions, including the town’s very own Grantham Archers.

This fun and inclusive sport is perfect for anyone wanting to try something new, be it on their own or together with family and friends - even those who have never picked up a bow before will be able to enjoy the satisfaction of successfully hitting the target.

Aside from its amazing social appeal, archery has many health benefits for both body and mind; it can help develop physical strength and fitness as well as boost confidence and increase mindfulness.

Those new to the sport need not worry about anything other than turning up and having fun as all equipment will be provided, and if you do find yourself wanting to continue there will be courses to sign up to, to help you start your archery journey.

Who knows, perhaps this Start Archery week will uncover a star of the future?

After all, Archery GB’s Penny Healey was inspired to take up archery after watching the Disney film “Brave.” And last month the 18-year-old took the gold medal in the first World Cup title of the year, becoming the new women’s recurve world number one.

Grantham Archers’ Start Archery taster day will be held on Sunday (May 7) at Walton Academy, Kitty Briggs Lane, Grantham (NG31 7JR), with bookable half-hour sessions from midday until 4.30pm costing £5. Places are limited to six people per 30 minutes and are already filling up, so book early online at tinyurl.com/GranthamArchers