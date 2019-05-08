Osbournby pull off Liverpool-style comeback to claim Culverthorpe Cup
Just days before Liverpool's gobsmacking Champions League comeback against Barcelona, Osbournby Rangers made their own remarkable recovery to bounce back from a three goal half-time deficit to triumph 4-3 in the Culverthorpe Cup Final on Friday night.
Osbournby found themselves 3-0 down to the Beehive at the end of the first period at Harrowby United's Dickens Road ground.
But, amazingly, Rangers fought back with goals from Zak Dunn, Sean Devine, Alex Yates and Mitchell Gorman to claim victory and the trophy after extra time.
