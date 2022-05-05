A very enjoyable Leicestershire village event opened with the Wymeswold Waddle – a five mile out-and-back UKA-approved chip timed run along a closed road, starting at the edge of the event (within sniffing distance of the Sunday morning bacon sandwiches).

The route was simple and basically rose, with a few undulations, to the turnaround point with a water station, then returned the same way to the finish.

Grantham Running Club’s only participant was Peter Bonner who finished in 15th place with a chip time of 32min 29sec.

Grantham Running Club's Peter Bonner tackles the Wymeswold Waddle.

Peter’s view was that this it was a good race, close to Grantham and should be tried by other club runners.

The course required careful management with the first half being mostly uphill, but the advantage of the out-and-back format was that everything that goes up in the first half allows you to go down in the second half. This fed into Peter’s preferences and he was able to overtake half a dozen runners in the second half to finish strongly.

The Waddle was part of a very enjoyable village event that included multiple rubber duck races (with various betting pools), a tough ducker obstacle course event for the youngsters and various fête stalls including trampolines, inflatable slides, tea and cakes from the Scouts etc.

Unsurprisingly for a successful village fête, it took place in front of one of the local pubs who sponsored the barbecue.

The 2022 event unfortunately did not sell out, which was disappointing for a friendly event with relatively low prices and a T-shirt, water bottle and banana at the end, as well as activities for family spectators.

However, 228 people finished with the first man home being Aston Perrin of Long Eaton in 25:44 and the first woman being long distance running international Gemma Steel.