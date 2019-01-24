Lesley Perrin and Paul Gibbons. (6701042)

Last year's Belton Woods lady captain Lesley Perrin has presented a cheque to her chosen charity, Dementia UK.

The amount of £2,630 was raised during 2018 from various events, a charity day and raffles.

Lesley said: "I would like to thank everyone for their support.

“I chose Dementia UK as my charity as my Mum has suffered from this illness for a number of years. It is a horrible illness and very challenging for all the family.

"I found out that Dementia UK have Admiral Nurses that support families through these extremely difficult times but, unfortunately, we do not have any in Lincolnshire due to funding. I therefore thought this was a very worthy cause and the donation could make a real difference.

"It felt very appropriate, as the day I presented the cheque was also my mum's 83rd Birthday."

Lesley is pictured presenting the cheque to Paul Gibbons from Dementia UK.