Stoke Rochford youngster Owen Green has topped a field of 67 juniors from across the country to lift the PING Junior Masters Grand Final trophy at Close House.

The event saw players representing clubs from Royal Norwich to Fife and Owen shot a superb 10 under-par score to come in with 46 points and win the overall title by seven shots.

They were competing on the Lee Westwood Colt Course with qualifiers from nine venues across England and Scotland.

Owen Green

While Owen led the overall field and the Under 12 boys’ category, Ava Allenby (U12 girls), Scarlette Richardson (U15 girls), Henry Price (U15 boys), Jorja Newbould (U18 girls) and Charlie Farquharsen (U18 boys) led their respective categories.

Each of this year's qualifying events saw two boys and one girl from the under 12, under 15 and under 18 categories progress to the final – which was once again supported by PING.