Andrew Pask was the sole Grantham Running Club representative in the increasingly prestigious Valencia Marathon in Spain, joining around 30,000 other runners.

With world records at stake, the elite field was impressive for this flat, fast race which almost always takes place in perfect conditions.

Coming into the race in a poor run of form, Andrew had realistic expectations and was not targetting a repeat of his personal best run of 3hr 5min 10sec at the same race in 2019.

Andrew Pask shows off his Valencia Marathon finishers' medal.

Running purely to feel, Andrew did not look at his watch during the race to relieve the pressure. Running freely and with a smile on his face, he simply concentrated on keeping running in whichever way possible.

Supported by Sam Jepson, the GRC men’s captain, Andrew gave the thumbs up at the 17-mile point as he was about to enter the ‘business end’ of the race.

Lapping up the atmosphere in the final miles, he continued to enjoy the race in what he declared would be his last marathon after 15 attempts at the distance.

Crossing the line at the Ciudad de las Artes, Andrew was surprised that the clock read 3:11:48.

Grantham Running Club men's captain Sam Jepson and Andrew Pask relax with paella and beer after the Valencia Marathon.

After the race, Andrew and Sam kicked back at a beach bar for the afternoon, consuming all the beer and paella they could stomach.