Keyworth Turkey Trot half marathon is the traditional end point of Grantham Running Club’s racing year, being the final event of its Grand Prix Championship.

In an era of professional race-organising companies, the race has a long and illustrious history of being well run by volunteers and raising funds for the large Scout group in the village.

The course was an undulating one lap road race, starting and finishing at the secondary school and taking in various local villages, with a challenging final uphill section through the local housing estate.

Grantham Running Club member Peter Bonner running the Keyworth Turkey Trot. (61296205)

There were doubts about the weather in advance of the event but good communication from the organisers, including a recce run round the whole course the previous day, allowed it to proceed despite the chill – and the still conditions meant surprisingly good racing conditions.

A club Christmas party the previous evening and a certain England World Cup match meant that only two runners from the club actually completed the race this year.

First back on Sunday was Peter Bonner who was delighted to finish in 1hr 26min 9sec to gain an unexpected half marathon personal best and a 75 per cent age grading for the second time in a fortnight.

Dean Riggall struggled with calf issues and so was well down on his best, finishing in 1:31:44.

The race was won by Matthew Hammerton in 1:13:58, with the first woman being Claire Frankland in 1:23:04 – and the first elf finishing in 1:25!