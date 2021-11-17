While most club members were at the Lincoln 10K, Grantham Running Club's Stuart Reader decided to brave the Belvoir Clockback at Harby which was 10km across country.

The weather was a big factor, with conditions underfoot ranging from wet to treacherous, to sucking the trainers from your feet.

He had a Vicar of Dibley moment when a puddle turned out to be a water filled ditch. Fortunately he did not get any wetter as a result.

Stuart Reader (53037384)

Stuart said: "In the end, 28th place and a time just over 50 minutes felt respectable and I felt much better after a cuppa and some excellent lemon drizzle cake."

+ Grantham Running Club's Paul Rushworth was the sole club entrant at this year Six Dale Circuit event in the Peak District, which is run by the Long Distance Walkers Association (LDWA).

An otherwise popular event with the club, this year’s race clashed with the national cross-country relays so saw fewer club members this year.

Deciding to opt for a longer, slower challenge, Paul got round the scenic 26-mile circuit, visiting Hartington, Monyash, Lathkill Dale and Milldale before returning to the event centre at Biggin.

Paul completed the event in 4hr 53min, which was slower than previous times, but grateful to finish after turning his ankle during the second mile.