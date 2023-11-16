Across the entire club in the past two weeks, the members of Sudbrook Moor have generously supported the annual Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Competitions have been staged for each section.

The Royal British Legion have donated their annual November Golf Medals and the overall winner of Thursday’s Senior Stableford was Paul McCarthy.

Paul McCarthy

In a mixed field of 39 competitors, 13 handicap index Paul stormed through the back nine holes to add 27 points to a middling front nine tally of 15.

Overall second place went to Phil Keogh, 39, and third was Michael Coupland with 38 points.

Division Three prizes went to Geoff Wilkins and Jim Carr, both with pleasing scores of 36.

There were good performances from other Division One players, Neil Stokes, 36, and Stuart Minter, 35.

In addition to McCarthy’s magnificent nine hole score of 27 points, there was weekly recognition of other nine hole splendours, with highlights of Phil Keogh, 22, Geoff Wilkins, 21, Jim Carr, 21, and Stuart Minter, 19.

McCarthy’s tip-top medal winning 42 points, with four gross birdies, launched him to the top of the new Order of Merit of the Seniors’ Winter Eclectic, to lead by three shots from Ian Batty.

The club’s charity total to be forwarded to the Royal British Legion will be announced shortly.