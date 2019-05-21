Grantham Tennis Club and Gym hosted the third annual Paul Singleton Cup wheelchair tennis tournament which saw 10 players compete in both singles and doubles events.

Congratulations go to Mark Langeveld, the singles champion, and to doubles champions Neil Rossiter and Darren Whitlock.

A huge thank you firstly to Neil Rossiter for his organisation, once again, of an excellent event played in the best spirit. Also to Ann Maloney and the LTA for their help in funding the afternoon.

Fancy giving wheelchair tennis a go? The club runs three wheelchair tennis drop-in sessions per week: a beginner session on Wednesday from 11am to 12pm, one on Friday from 1pm to 2pm, and one on Saturday from 1pm to 2.30pm.

You do not have to be a wheelchair user to play wheelchair tennis. The sessions are open to anyone with a permanent physical disability that makes running difficult. If you want to learn a new skill, get active and have fun, wheelchair tennis could be for you.

There’s no need to book – turn up, pay and play. Rackets and wheelchairs can be provided if required.

+ The Lincolnshire junior team tennis season started last weekend.

Grantham's 16&U boys kicked the season off with a trip to Louth on Saturday.

Aaron Fleckney, Jack Croft, Connor Finlan and Ryan Caven made the journey to the east of the county. Despite their best efforts, the Louth team proved too strong for the boys this time around, taking the match 12-0.

The Sunday fixture saw a local clash, with Grantham 14&U A side taking on Grantham B.

Alex and Josh Harris, Harry Chambers and Jamie Sadler represented the A team, with Ben Greening, Ben Rogers and Connor and Freddie Finlan in the B team.

After some close matches, the A team pushed ahead, winning all of the three first round matches. The second round of matches (two singles, one doubles) also went the way of Grantham A, helping them to gain the victory overall.

