Northern Premier League

Integro League Cup

Second round

Grantham Town 0

Worksop Town 0

(Worksop won 3-0 on penalties)

A dramatic penalty shoot-out ultimately decided the Gingerbreads' fate in the League Cup after 90 minutes of regular play failed to separate the two sides at The Meres on Tuesday night.

Conditions were not great with strong wind and intermittent rain making it greasy underfoot.

But the game began in a fast and furious manner with Worksop enjoying some early chances.

Grantham goalkeeper Adnan Kanuric punched a fourth minute corner kick to safety whilst, two minutes later, one of his defenders headed Lynton Karkach's 35-yard free kick clear.

The Tigers went closer still in the 12th minute after Isaac Currie conceded a free kick 25 yards out. Worksop striker Steve McDonnell got his head to it but the ball hit the bar and went over.

The Gingerbreads' first real opportunity was in the 21st minute when Connor Bartle's free kick from the centre circle caused Worksop keeper David Reay to rush out and punch the ball from the danger area.

Grantham had the ball in the Worksop net in the 27th minute when Jack Broadhead blasted in from close range, but the linesman's flag was already up for a foul on Reay.

Within a minute, Gingerbreads striker Remaye Campbell was back threatening the visitors' goal but, clean through, he lofted his lob over the bar.

The game then deteriorated into a prolonged period of what can only be described as pinball table football in midfield, with no sign of a goal on the horizon at either end.

Both sides did, however, have a chance apiece in the dying minutes of the first half.

Bartle won a corner kick for Grantham in the 41st minute. Declan Dunn took the flag kick, with the ball ending up at the feet of Campbell who fired on target, but Reay kicked the ball off the goal line.

Two minutes later, at the other end, McDonnell fired a 30-yard free kick at the Grantham goal, but his effort went just wide with a diving Kanuric having it well covered also.

The second half began as frantically as the first with the visitors, in particular, looking like they meant business early on.

But it was the Gingerbreads who had the first opportunity, with Dunn's 20-yard left-footed shot flying just over the bar.

With the rain now swirling across the pitch and the temperature dropping rapidly in the biting wind, Grantham were awarded a free kick 30 yards out following a foul on Currie, but Dunn's strike was headed clear by a Worksop defender.

Both sides had headers go wide when Broadhead connected with Dunn's 60th minute corner kick and, five minutes later, when Daniel Patterson did the same for Worksop.

Kanuric then made a good save to catch from Karkach's 68th minute 25-yard free kick at the far post.

Grantham substitute Francois Zoko looked certain to score in the 79th minute but he was just unable to get the slightest of touches needed to knock a very dangerous squared ball in from the six-yard box.

Chances were few and far between in the final 10 minutes, with Worksop only really threatening in the third minute of added time, but Kanuric had McDonnell's cross-cum-shot safely covered.

And so the game went straight to penalties.

Substitute Kyle Jordan stepped up first for Worksop and fired in calmly past Kanuric. Reay then saved Broadhead's attempt before the visitors went 2-0 up through Karkach.

Grantham's second penalty saw Reay save again to deny Michael Tweed and then Worksop converted successfully a third time through sub Mitchell Craig.

The Gingerbreads' final glimmer of hope was extinguished when Dunn's penalty attempt struck the bar.

Grantham Town: Kanuric, Currie, Bartle, Atkinson, McGowan (c), Broadhead, Ward (Zoko 74), Tweed, Goncalves (Lukic 84), Campbell, Dunn. Subs not used: Daff, Smith, Adelekan.

