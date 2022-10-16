Two first half penalties and an opponent down to ten men should have seen Grantham comfortably take all three points on Saturday.

The Gingerbreads did that, but it wasn't as comfortable as it could have been in their Northern Premier League East Division match at Brighouse on Saturday, writes Graham Cowell.

"That was probably the worst we have played all season," said Gingerbreads manager Matt Chatfield.

Grantham Town striker Ricky Miller sealed the win with a third goal. Photo: Toby Roberts (60019837)

"We weren't pretty but, when everyone does their jobs like they did, I'll take that."

Brighouse started the game brightly, but Grantham soon got on the front foot.

Nathan Tyson delivered a cross that was just too high for Kieran Hayes who then set up Damien McCrory and his shot was saved to his left by Brighouse goalkeeper Michael Roxburgh.

The game turned on 13 minutes as Lee Shaw got behind his defender and was pulled down by Mohammed Ibrahim.

Ibrahim was shown a red card and Ashton Hall fired the penalty into the bottom corner.

The Gingerbreads dominated the next 15 minutes as Hall headed over the crossbar from a corner, Tyson fired a shot wide and Dan Cocks played a low ball into the area just in front of Tyson's outstretched leg.

Tyson should have added a second goal for Grantham on 26 minutes as Shaw's cross was perfect for him, but the Gingerbreads striker missed his header.

The crossbar came to Grantham's rescue after half-an-hour as Zephaniah Thomas found Thomas Haigh whose shot curled onto the crossbar with Dan Haystead struggling to reach the ball.

Two minutes later, Grantham doubled their lead with a second penalty.

Hall played the ball on for Shaw who in turn found Cocks in the Brighouse penalty area and he was clipped by a defender, leaving the referee with no option but to award a second spot kick to Grantham and Hall again stepped up to fire into the bottom corner.

Despite being two goals behind and a man down, it was Brighouse who finished the half stronger.

Haystead twice saved the Gingerbreads in a few minutes as both times he denied Javelle Clarke. First from a header, then getting down to the wingers feet to block his effort.

Two minutes into added time at the end of the first half, Brighouse pulled a goal back as Aiden Walker won the first header from a corner and Thomas scrambled the ball over the line.

Brighouse started the second half strongly and they forced a couple of corners, but didn't seriously threaten the Gingerbreads goal.

Grantham three times threatened the Brighouse goal as Hayes had his run blocked, Brighouse then did the same for Cocks' shot with Hall just missing out from the resulting corner.

Brighouse threatened from dead-balls as they worked and pressed Grantham hard.

On 56 minutes, the home side won a free kick on the edge of the Grantham penalty area and Boyle's first effort hit the wall with his second rattling the crossbar again.

Grantham struggled to create chances in the second half. The best effort the Gingerbreads could muster was a 30-yard strike from Shaw that flew wide.

Although much of the play was in the Gingerbreads half, Haystead was not troubled.

Myron Ribbons got some space on the Grantham right with seven minutes to go, but Hall's tackle typified the Gingerbreads defending to keep Brighouse at arms length.

Deep in injury time the Gingerbreads settled the game.

With five minutes of added time already gone, Cocks chose to go for goal instead of the corner flag and the ball fell for Ricky Miller who drove his shot across Roxburgh to seal the win.

Grantham are back in action on Tuesday night when they host Cleethorpes (7.45pm).