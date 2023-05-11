Chris Shaw stepped up a gear in the latest senior medal, to claim his first trophy, namely the Sudbrook Moor Senior Rolfe Shield.

This peak performance was Chris’s personal best score off his index of 25, and a sign of more to come.

According to his best pals, Chris’s golf has been ignited by the recent acquisition of an upgrade set of golf clubs – and they really suit his game.

Chris Shaw, winner of the Sudbrook Moor Senior Rolfe Shield for the best medal round to become the 2023 Senior Nett Champion.

Chris takes it all in his stride and, with his usual calm and cool head, has become the 2023 Senior Nett Champion. The nett result went to an exciting countback, with Phil Keogh finishing as runner-up. Third place was shared by Ian Batty and Richard Cocks.

Simon Gray was leader in the clubhouse for a portion of the day but eventually finished fifth. David Leslie had a really great day, in Division Two, and took second place in the category for the higher handicaps.

Other super creditable scorecards came from Dave Harrold, Jim Carr, Mike Carelton, Bob Watson, Dave Marshall, Barry Rohland and Roy Nelson.

A great day for Ian Batty whose birdie two on the third ensured him the entire twos sweep.

Traditionally, a countback for best nine holes provided prizes for Dave Harrold on the front nine, and Andy Dunderdale on the back nine.