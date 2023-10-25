Grantham Tennis Club are ready to embrace the wonderful world of pickleball after having brand new indoor lines installed.

Pickleball is a sport that has been gaining tremendous popularity across the nation, attracting players of all ages and skill levels.

Known for its blend of elements from tennis, badminton and ping pong, pickleball is a fast-paced, engaging, and incredibly fun game that offers a fantastic way to stay active and socialise with fellow sports enthusiasts.

Pickleball court.

The mission of the Grantham club is to not only nurture the growth of this sport but also to provide a vibrant and inclusive environment for the community to enjoy pickleball alongside tennis.

To kick off the exciting endeavour, they are hosting various events and classes to introduce pickleball to the Grantham community.

They hosting a pickleball taster session on Saturday from 2.30-3.30pm when the club is opening its doors to everyone to come down and try pickleball.

HEAD has generously supplied the club with their top-notch pickleball paddles for the public to try out.

The club will be offering an exclusive discount for those that attend the taster and entry costs £5. If you bring a friend, your entry is free.

Advanced bookings are appreciated, call 01476 591391 or email info@granthamtennisclub.co.uk