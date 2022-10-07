Grantham Town's long wait for a home game will be over tomorrow when the newly seeded pitch is finally put back into commission.

And what a match to restart the home campaign with – the visit of league leaders Stockton Town who have so far played eight, won eight in the Northern Premier League East.

However, that is unlikely to ruffle the Gingerbreads' feathers as they already ended second placed Hebburn Town's winning home record on Saturday when they held the Hornets to a 2-2 draw with 10 men (match report, see left).

Grantham manager Matt Chatfield said: "To be honest, it feels like two points dropped.

"We were the better team up until the sending off. We made uncharacteristic mistakes at the back, but still had enough to get the equaliser."

The pitch at The Meres has been out of commission for just under six weeks, the time it has taken to get it playable after the infestation of chafer-grubs was discovered at the end of August.

The Gingerbreads' last home game was the memorable 5-1 FA Cup Preliminary Round replay win over Lincoln United on August 23. Home matches from then until now have been played away.

The repair work to the pitch cost £20,000, more than £9,200 of which was donated by supporters in an epic crowdfunding exercise. The remainder was made up by South Kesteven District Council who own the ground.

Local turf suppliers Fineturf, Grantham Town groundsman Nigel Marshall and his army of volunteers have had a busy time of it but finally the Gingerbreads have a pitch to be proud of on which to play.

With the pitch all marked out, Nigel was up at The Meres putting the nets on the goalposts on Thursday morning.

Nigel said: "We're up on the pitch now, the pitch is looking fantastic.

"We've had a few ups and downs but the weather's been with us a bit. Looking forward to Saturday really.

"But it's only because of all the people who've worked as a team, a massive team effort. Thirty-three days from putting the seed down to playing.

"And now we've got lush, nice green grass. We've got a pitch as good as anywhere really. Nobody's played on it yet so I can't say how it's going to play yet.

"It's all marked out, all ready to roll. We could play this morning."

The maintenance continues and Nigel said they are still cutting the grass on a daily basis as advised by Fineturf.

Nigel said: "At the moment, we doing a light trim every day, cutting the pitch to 25mm. It's looking good."

Nigel estimated that there had been around 20 volunteers helping out throughout the past month or more.

He said: "We've done a rota, so many people each different day. We've had people coming up after tea to water after we've been working on the pitch, putting seed down where it's been missed.

"We've had a bit of luck with the warm weather, it's been a good growing month."

He admitted that there is no guarantee that chafer-grubs might return but Nigel and his helpers are doing all they can, boxing all the grass clippings to deter the larvae which live in loose thatch on top of turf.

Nigel concluded by once again praising the massive efforts of the Gingerbreads supporters in returning the ground to pitch perfect.

He said: "This has only been done because of the hard work of volunteers and supporters. You've got to say that the supporters club has been actually outstanding on it, they've been out of this world.

"And also thanks to the council for giving a donation towards paying for it."

Kick-off at The Meres tomorrow is 3pm.