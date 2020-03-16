The league that Grantham Town play in has today joined football's Premier League and EFL in suspending the season due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement on the league's website reads as follows:

"The Northern Premier League has today decided, reluctantly, to suspend all fixtures until further notice in light of the escalating Covid-19 outbreak.

GTFC (31729346)

"The League would like to congratulate the players, officials, volunteers and fans of clubs able to stage games at the weekend and notes the excellent attendances at those fixtures.

"Whilst the primary responsibility of the League is to the financial sustainability of its member clubs, the number of clubs reporting players or officials in self-isolation has now reached a point at which continuing to play games would severely undermine the integrity of the competition.

"In consultation with the partners Eliteform, all NPL Football Academy fixtures have also been suspended until further notice.

"The NPL is well aware that clubs and fans need clarity around whether the 2019/20 season is to be suspended temporarily or permanently, and the full implications of either eventuality.

"The NPL will be working with the other Alliance Leagues and the Football Association, to assess the various options and to agree a way forward.

"As soon as we are able to, we will share that information with member clubs and their supporters."

Read more CoronavirusFootball