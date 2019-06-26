Grantham CC had four senior games last week, but unfortunately with only one win.

On Saturday, the first team hosted Bracebridge Heath who won the toss and chose to bat.

In what turned out to be a true final over nail-biter, the opposition enjoyed a strong start before spin bowler Neel Stevenson made the breakthrough.

Spin bowler Neel Stevenson made the breakthrough for Grantham CC 1st XI at Gorse Lane on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (12972934)

From there, Bracebridge had a solid 109-run second wicket partnership before the next wicket fell. This partnership turned out to be the deciding factor of the match as wickets fell at a steady pace once it was broken.

Bracebridge ended on 226-9 in 50 overs with John Nyumbu continuing his top form, taking 3-55 off 14 overs. James Dobson took two wickets for 36 off 10 overs.

Chasing 227 for victory, Grantham had a bumpy start, ending on 30-2 before Ross Carnelley and Dan Freeman managed to steady the ship with a 64-run partnership. Carnelley fell, leg before wicket, just one run short of his half century. Freeman soldiered on, scoring 76 runs before being run out.

Captain Carl Wilson (48) also performed well but missed out reaching his half century by just two runs. Grantham suffered a slight collapse after the fall of Wilson's wicket but still managed to tick the runs over.

It went down to the final over, requiring 13 runs for victory, but on their last wicket Grantham tail-enders gave it their all but fell short as Stevenson was run out, giving the opposition an 11-run victory.

The second team played away at Long Sutton, losing by a hefty 153 runs.

The third team played at home against Belton Park 2nd.

Winning the toss, Grantham chose to field first. The bowling performance from Grantham’s young attack was again exceptional with Matty Barry taking 3-26 and brother Olly 2-18, with Max Mullins taking two wickets for only one run.

Theo Mussell again opened the bowling, with his rapid deliveries causing a few stressful moments for the Belton batsmen. He and Alex Cross took one wicket apiece.

Belton struggled bar a solid half century from their opener Joe Dickinson (57) and were bowled out for 124 in 28 overs.

Coming out to bat, Olly Barry continued his amazing form, scoring 57 runs before being caught in the circle. He was supported by number three Sam Durham, who batted well for a solid 33 runs, before Shaun Simes and Seth Roberts scored the winning runs giving Grantham a six wicket victory and maximum batting points, boosting them to the top of the league.

The Sunday first team played Wisbech Town with Grantham choosing to bat first.

Grantham lost an early wicket with opener Jaden Fell falling on 11 but Ross Carnelley continued his great form, scoring 70 runs including 10 boundaries. He was supported by John Nyumbu, scoring his maiden half century for Grantham, ending on 68 runs from 88 balls.

Unfortunately, Grantham collapsed after that with the next best score being six, ending on 179 runs all out in 44 overs.

Coming out to field, the opposition lost some early wickets but managed to score at a steady pace.

As with Saturday’s game, it came down the a final over showdown but Wisbech kept their cool and chased down the winning total with four balls and two wickets to spare.

Grantham’s top bowlers were James Dobson, John Nyumbu and Neel Stevenson, all taking two wickets apiece.