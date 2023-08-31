Played in better weather conditions than many of the 2023 summer Saturdays, a fun day in Am-Am format saw old friends return to Sudbrook Moor for their Invitation Day.

This team event ran really well for best scorers Barry Rohland, Steve Jessop, David Rohland and Norfolk guest Jamie Harper whose combined efforts outshone the field.

The best two scores on the first 17 holes appeared on the scorecard, and all four scores counted on the 18th.

Helen McDougall visited from Lincoln, as guest of the club’s team captain Martin Greene, and she claimed, for her first time, the Ladies’ Longest Drive Trophy. David Lee’s very impressive tee shot on the dog-leg second hole was declared the gents’ longest drive and winner of the trophy-bowl.

Junior member Daniel Agapito played his usual stunning golf and took home the nearest the pin prize on the seventh hole. David Lee showed prowess again with his second achievement of the day and his accuracy secured the nearest the pin prize on the 16th.

Eight players shared the twos sweep, with multiple shares for Nigel Corby, bagging three, and Gerry Dunphy, two. Members Graham Jones, Dean Marsden, Andy Newman and Dan Blankley, and guests Rob Clifton and Andrew Green, were all part of the twos prize structure.

Runner-up team were Paul McCarthy, Nigel Corby, Gerry Dunphy and guest Nick Rossington. Third were Pedro Morais, Jeff Ward, Daniel Blankley and guest Kai Oldman.

Competition chairman Barry Pogson organised the day and presented the prizes.