Some glorious bank holiday weather allowed Grantham CC to make the most of the early season sunshine during a busy long weekend.

Last Saturday saw the second XI travel to local rivals Sleaford.

The home side boasted a strong seam bowling attack and made relatively light work of dismissing the visitors for 95.

Few in the crowd would have anticipated this was enough to achieve victory, but Sleaford crumbled to 85 all out.

The architect of the home side's collapse was Grantham captain Neel Stevenson who took 6-23.

With scores of 19 and 32, Drew and Conor Harbron looked like comfortably seeing Sleaford home until Stevenson's off-spin caused chaos.

Matty Barry claimed two wickets off seven overs, keeping one end tight in only conceding 10 runs.

Lincolnshire CCC recorded a win and a loss against Hertfordshire in the NCCA T20 opening double header.

A good Gorse Lane crowd enjoyed some quality cricket from both sides as Lincs took the first game by 42 runs, but failed to chase down 139 in match two.

Tom Keast was the most productive batsman of the day, scoring 62 not out in match one.

Grantham first XI then took on neighbours Belvoir CC in a pre-season friendly at Gorse Lane on Easter Monday.

Opener Aqib Afzaal retired on 55 and Muhammed Kaleen scored a quick 45 as the home side posted 189 from 40 overs.

In reply, Belvoir fell 25 runs short on 164-6. Tom Neville recorded the highest individual score of the weekend with 84 before being caught on the boundary.

Today (Saturday), the second XI are at home to Boston CC, whilst the first XI are away to Bracebridge Heath. The third XI are also on the road with their opening fixture at Boston.

Tomorrow (Sunday), the club are hosting Lincolnshire Women at Gorse Lane in two T20 fixtures against Northampton. Match one begins at 11am.