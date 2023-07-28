Belvoir Hunt Pony Club’s Olivia Sharp and Morvah Luke played for the Scottish Minis in the Four Nations Polocrosse Tournament at Cheshire Polo Club over the weekend.

The girls started with a draw on Saturday against a strong Welsh team and then followed up in the afternoon with an incredible performance to take victory against a very strong England team that had two of their team-mates from Area Six and Yorkshire Warriors polocrosse, Ava Lambert and Perdy Gale.

Sunday lunchtime saw them face Northern Ireland who were in the lead and playing a lot better till the last couple of minutes when Scotland manage to level up and then score the winner with 30 seconds to go.

Olivia Sharp and Morvah Luke, and their Scottish Minis team-mates Fraser Lowden-King and Archie Wasdell celebrate victory.

The girls and their team-mates (Fraser Lowden-King and Archie Wasdell) took their division title which in turn set up the chance for Scotland to win the overall tournament, after the Juniors and Seniors both also beat the team from Northern Ireland.

Before this Four Nations, Scotland had not even won a division.

This time, the Minis and Seniors took their divisions and the Juniors came second to England on goal difference in their division, meaning Scotland also won the overall tournament. England came second, Wales third and Northern Ireland fourth.