Grantham Town put in arguably their poorest performance of the season when they lost 3-0 to lowly Grimsby Borough at The Meres on Tuesday night.

It was the first home game in three weeks for the Gingerbreads and they two sides were greeted by cool, wet and windy conditions, with the Meres mistral blowing into the home side's faces in the first half.

And it was those first 45 minutes that did most of the damage as the visitors went into the half time break two goals up.

Grantham Town's Steve Leslie is clamped on to by a Grimsby Borough defender. Photo: Toby Roberts (60551862)

Guilty of some very naive defending, all three goals were gifted to Grimsby by Town, the first coming in the 17th minute when the dangerous Adam Drury was allowed to dribble the ball into the penalty area unchallenged and let fly into the bottom corner of the net past the outstretched Dan Haystead.

Haystead did pull off four saves in the first half to save Grantham's blushes but the visitors doubled their lead from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute after the fleet-footed Edwin Essel was almost inevitably fouled in the box. Borough captain Jack Debnam drove his spot kick straight down the middle, with Haystead diving to the right.

Town's first half highlights were a Steve Leslie free kick early on and a Seth Patrick shot midway through, both deflected over by the Borough defence. Matt Tootle also had a shot from close range but the angle had become too acute and he fired over the target.

The second half was slightly better for the Gingerbreads as they searched for a goal try and get back into the game. But try as they might, Grimsby defenders coped with ease.

Grantham did eventually find the back of the net through substitute Dan Cocks in the 74th minute, but the goal was not awarded due to an offside flag.

Town's pushing forward caught them out in the 79th minute. The ball was lost in the centre circle, gifting it to Drury who, with no Grantham defenders in their own half, was able to canter down the pitch unhindered and slot home past Haystead.