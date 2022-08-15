United Counties League Division One

Harrowby United 0

Saffron Dynamo 2

Harrowby United player Charlie Baker on the ball against Saffron Dynamo on Saturday. Photo: Toby Roberts (58639911)

Harrowby United's poor opening to the new season carried on at a baking hot, newly-named JRL Stadium on Saturday.

Injuries and player unavailability continued to hamper Harrowby's start to the campaign.

Saffron began the game well, keeping the ball a lot better than Harrowby in the scorching sun.

And after a couple of warnings the visitors took the lead from a corner when Arrows keeper Yinka could only help the ball into his own net.

The rest of the first half saw Harrowby really struggling to get any flow to their play and they were guilty of giving the ball back to their opponents too easily.

Only a couple of Gurney shots from distance was all Harrowby had to show for in a disappointing first half.

Changes from McGhee just before half time seemed to give Harrowby more energy going into the second half, when they competed a lot better.

King had a couple of half chances and Harte blazed over the bar when well-positioned.

Saffron did look dangerous on the break when Harrowby were pushing for a goal and the visitors ran out with a comfortable 2-0 win.

Harrowby's next fixture is at West bridgford on Friday night.