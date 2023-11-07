A well-known football manager who inspired many throughout his life was laid to rest last week.

Colin Murphy's funeral service was held at Lincoln Cathedral and a guard of honour was provided at the nearby LNER Stadium.

Colin managed Lincoln City Football Club twice in his career and was a popular figure amongst fans of The Imps.

Colin Murphy was a hugely popular figure at The Imps. Image: Lincoln City Football Club Twitter account.

The funeral cortege drove him past the ground one last time prior to a private family committal said the club.

"Murph, as he was affectionately known within the club, had two successful spells overseeing the first-team at Sincil Bank - from 1978 to 1985, then again from 1987 to 1990," said a spokesman from Lincoln City Football Club.

"He memorably led the Imps back to the Football League at the first time of asking.

"He first joined City in 1978, moving from a role as assistant manager at Notts County, securing a second-placed finish in Division Four in 1980/81 to seal promotion.

"He led the Imps to sixth in their first campaign back in the third tier, with a team widely considered the best ever put together at the club with many players going on to play in the top tier.

"There were also memorable cup results in his spell in charge, with victory over First Division Leicester City in the 1982/83 season as part of a League Cup run which was only ended with defeat at West Ham United."

Colin murphy's funeral was held in Lincoln Cathedral. Image: Lincoln City Football Club Twitter account.

Colin lived in Collingham and spent the later days of his life watching sports around his village.

“He was the ultimate football man, he loved the game and as players we all respected him - he was a lovely, gentle man and someone I will miss,” said Grant Brown, City’s record appearance holder who was brought to the club by Murph.

“He got me back on track really, I was going nowhere at Leicester and I owe him a lot.”

Among the former players who returned for the funeral was Mick Harford.

“He came into Lincoln City while I was a player in my formative years,” he said.

“He was a massive influence on my career, and without him, I would not have achieved what I have in football.

“He was a really popular and enigmatic character, he was off the wall at times and had a big love for this football club.”